Uber driver’s family vows to continue fight

Even as the 24-year-old executive, who allegedly rammed his BMW into an Uber cab killing its driver, walked out on bail within 24 hours of the accident, the victim’s family has vowed to continue its fight for justice.

Minazul, the nephew of the victim, Nazrul Islam, said he has been trying to collect the CCTV footage from cameras around the spot to prove that the BMW driver was at fault during the incident.

“We will try out best to ensure that harsher sections of the law are invoked. We would approach the family of other accident victims to support us so that accused in such cases are jailed for a longer time,” said Minazul.

BMW in ‘high speed’

During interrogation, the accused, Shoaib Kohli, allegedly told the cops that he was driving at a high speed as he wanted to reach his friend’s house in Vasant Kunj quickly and he lost control of the vehicle.

He blamed the Uber driver for the accident and said that he switched off his cellphone after returning home.

Meanwhile, Nazrul's body was buried on Tuesday evening after it was handed over to the family members following the autopsy. Preliminary reports suggest he died of an internal haemorrhage.