Delhi

US soldier held at IGIA with three live rounds

: A US soldier has been apprehended at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here for allegedly carrying three live bullets in his baggage.

Officials said the incident was reported around 10 p.m. on Friday when a group of US nationals reached the airport to take a flight to New York.

One of them was found carrying three live bullets and four empty cases in his baggage.

According to the officials, the person, identified as P. A. Tyler, said he was a soldier in the US Army and that he had come to India to participate in a joint defence exercise and had due authorisation from United States authorities for keeping the bullets.

‘Unaware of rules’

Tyler said he was not aware that flyers in India were barred from carrying bullets in their baggage.

He was offloaded from the flight, and handed over to the Delhi Police.

Later, the police approached the US Embassy in the matter. Further proceedings are on, the officials said. —PTI

