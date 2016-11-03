US poll results won’t affect relations with India: diplomat

: Commenting on the impact of the US Presidential election on India-US relations, US Ambassador to India Richard Verma said on Tuesday that relations between the two countries had been at its best in the last two year and is unlikely to change after the polls. Addressing students of Jamia Millia Islamia, Mr. Verma said that the good relations was because of the work done by previous governments, irrespective of the party affiliations of the President in office.

“The importance of US-India foreign policy has risen to such a level that it is at the top set of issues for any President on the foreign policy front and it has taken a non partisan approach to US-India relations. So I am confident that the importance to US-India relations will continue well into the future,” said Mr. Verma.

Drawing out the similarities between the U.S. and India he said, “Both our countries are melting pots where we celebrate and embrace diversity; respect minority rights and freedom of religion; guarantee equal protection under the law and protect the freedom of speech and assembly. The real promise and potential in this relationship is not any one government program, student exchange or transaction – it is in our shared values.”

Ant-Islam rhetoric

Mr. Verma, however, said he denounces the “unacceptable rhetoric against Muslims that is seen in many parts of the world, including the United States and particularly during this Presidential campaign season”.

The Ambassador said that there are strains to the international order, compounded by globalisation and economic inequality, that bringing to the fore voices who seek to exploit our fears and build barriers to cooperation.

“We see this in many parts of the world, with growing pockets of intolerance and anti—immigrant sentiment. This has included instances of unacceptable rhetoric against Muslims, including in the United States, and particularly during this Presidential campaign,” Mr. Verma said.