U.P. govt declares dengue as epidemic

With Allahabad High Court breathing down its neck for “non-action” on dengue prevention, Uttar Pradesh government has declared the outbreak of the disease as an epidemic requiring daily filing of report on the vector-borne viral infection.

“Dengue has been declared epidemic by the state government. The decision in this regard has been taken by the State Cabinet,” Principal Secretary (Health) Arun Kumar Sinha said on Thursday.

A notification in this regard has been issued after which private hospitals will have to provide information regarding dengue to government authorities on a day-to-day basis.

The High Court had asked the State government on Monday as to what strategies it had adopted for prevention and control of vector-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya.

Over 800 people have been affected in Lucknow district alone, while data from other places were not immediately available. - PTI