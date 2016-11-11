U.P. govt declares dengue as an epidemic

With Allahabad High Court breathing down its neck for “non-action” on dengue prevention, Uttar Pradesh government has declared the outbreak of the disease as an epidemic requiring daily filing of report on the vector-borne viral infection.

“Dengue has been declared epidemic by the state government. The decision in this regard has been taken by the State Cabinet,” Principal Secretary (Health) Arun Kumar Sinha said on Thursday.

A notification in this regard has been issued after which private hospitals will have to provide information regarding dengue to government authorities on a day-to-day basis.

The High Court had asked the State government on Monday as to what strategies it had adopted for prevention and control of vector-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya.

A division Bench comprising Justice V. K. Shukla and Justice M. C. Tripathi passed the order, while directing the state’s Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) to furnish details of the number of patients afflicted with these diseases who may be admitted in government or private hospitals across the State.

Over 800 people have been affected in Lucknow district alone, while data from other places were not immediately available.

Chief Medical Officer Dr S.N.S. Yadav said that with the change in weather moving towards the colder side, there will be a gradual decline in dengue cases, as the virus causing Aedes Agypti mosquito cannot survive cold weather conditions.

With rising pollution and hovering smog in the atmosphere, one needs to be careful and limit exposure as pollution supports the rise of vector-borne diseases, he said. - PTI