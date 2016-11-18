Two women killed in road accident in Sriganganagar

Two women were killed and eight other persons injured when a tempo they were travelling in collided head-on with a pick-up van in Sriganganagar district of Rajasthan.

The incident occurred in the purani abadi police station area in the early hours of Thursday when the victims were on their way home in Arjun Nagar, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Sunayna Mali (65) and Devanti Mali (45), the police said, adding, that eight injured persons are being treated at the local hospital. - PTI