Two teachers held on sexual assault charges of KG girl

Two women teachers of a premier Patna school were arrested on Saturday in a case of alleged sexual assault of a kindergarten student.

The two teachers have been arrested on the basis of a medical report which confirmed sexual assault of the five-year-old girl student of a reputed English medium school in Patna, City Superintendent of Police Chandan Kushwaha said.

The two have been forwarded to Beur jail to 14 days judicial custody after production before Additional District Judge I Parvez Alam.

A case was registered at the woman police station by parents of the victim LKG student against the two teachers teaching at primary level of the school under POSCO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offence) Act.

The medical test of the minor conducted at PMCH confirmed sexual assault and on the basis of which the police arrested the two teachers, the SP said.

The incident came to light when the five-year-old girl student narrated her woes to her mother about the two teachers sexually assaulting her for quiet some time by taking her to a secluded room near bathroom.

The family in the complaint registered in the woman police station alleged that the school Principal did not act on their complaint which forced them to approach the police.

The City SP said that the police has recorded statement of the Principal and investigation is continuing in the case. - PTI