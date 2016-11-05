Two powerful IEDs seized in Chhattisgarh

Two powerful IEDs allegedly planted by Naxals were recovered in Chhattisgarh’s worst Maoist-hit Bijapur district.

The improvised explosive devices packed in steel containers were seized between Tarrem and Basaguda under Basaguda police station limits, a CRPF official said.

The two IEDs weighed around 7 kg and 5 kg, he said.

A joint squad of Central Reserve Police Force’s 168th battalion and CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) 204th battalion was carrying out an area domination operation in Basaguda region, notorious for Naxal activities, located around 450 kms away from the state capital, he said. While cordoning off the road, they spotted the first explosive close to a bridge on a rivulet and another near the same location. - PTI