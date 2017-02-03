Two held for over 250 robberies

Having started with snatching ice creams from vendors, a group of robbers have now started wreaking havoc in different parts of the city and Ghazaiabad. If their purported disclosure to the Delhi Police is to be believed, this group has committed 250 big and small snatchings and robberies so far from Indirapuram to Defence Colony.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahadra) Nupur Prasad on Tuesday said they have arrested two persons and apprehended a minor in connection with a spate of robberies and snatchings in Ghaziabad, Shahdara, Krishna Nagar, Geeta Colony, Farsh Bazar, Central Delhi and south Delhi.

Stealing credit cards

So far 14 registered cases have surfaced, where the accused and the juvenile in conflict with law have been named but according to the police, they themselves have claimed that they have targeted many others, as high as 250 incidents.

It is further alleged that the accused, Rahul and Mohammad Habib Khan, also performed stunts on their bikes while pulling off snatchings, some of their videos have also been posted on YouTube. They were fond of expensive motor bikes and one has been purportedly recovered from them, said Ms. Prasad. She added that they spent the money from the snatched credit cards even before the victim could get them blocked.

Major incidents

The most recent incident was reported in Geeta Colony on January 23 when a youth told the police that while he was going towards Geeta Colony crematorium after attending his correspondence classes in Government School, Geeta Colony when he reached a public toilet, suddenly two persons came on a motor cycle and snatched his mobile phone. A case was registered at Geeta Colony police station, Delhi.

In another case reported in Defence Colony last year, a chef in ITC, Lodhi Estate told the police that while out with his wife and nephew for shopping, three boys came on a bike and snatched his wife’s purse near Defence Colony flyover. The purse contained some credit cards, I-card, wallet, a mobile phone and ₹3,000 in cash.

How they were nabbed.

“On January 29, a police team received secret information that snatchers involved in the said FIR would be at South Ganesh Nagar, Delhi. Acting on the information, the team laid a trap and arrested the accused Rahul and apprehended one juvenile. Thereafter an accused Mohd. Habib Khan was also arrested from Joshi Colony, Delhi,” said Ms. Prasad.