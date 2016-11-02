Two dead as car hits bike; govt. official arrested

: Two cousins on a scooty, including a woman, were knocked down allegedly by a speeding car while on their way to a market in north Delhi's Timarpur on Monday.

A senior government official, who was allegedly driving the car, has been arrested.

The victims, identified as Preeti (22) and Rahul (19), were coming from Jagatpur. According to the police, the accident happened at around 10 a.m. when the duo were on their way to Sant Nirankari Road from Gandhi Vihar.

Family members told the police that they had left home to fill petrol in their bike and buy some food from a nearby market.

Offence of speeding

“As they approached Sant Nirankari Road, a speeding car hit them from behind, The impact was such that Preeti lost control of the two-wheeler and both of them were thrown off it. The scooty slid and hit the footpath,” said a police officer.

The car continued on and ran over the duo. They were then rushed to a nearby hospital where they were declared brought dead.

The car was allegedy being driven by Rajiv Nayan, an Assistant Commissioner in Public Provident Fund.

50-year-old killed

Meanwhile, another accident took place in Lal Bagh area of Adarsh Nagar where a 50-year -old died after being hit by a garbage truck, while his two-year-old grandson sustained injuries. The victim, identified as Firoz Khan, was outside his house when the incident took place.