Two arrested for trying to travel on fake passport

: Two persons, including a woman, have been arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here for allegedly trying to travel using fake passport and visa. A staff member of a ground handling company is also under the scanner for helping the accused.

The surveillance team of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the airport had received an information that a Swiss airline had offloaded two passengers from boarding gate no. 08 for travelling on fake passport and visa, said a senior officer.

Fraud comes to light

“Both went to Terminal 3 posing a couple travelling to Zurich by and onward to Toronto via Montreal. On checking their documents, airline staff found a mismatch between the dates of birth of the passengers— Purohit Kanubhai Shantilal and Purohit Chandrika Kanubhai— provided on their passports. The airline alerted the airline liaising officer, who declared their visas and passports fake,” said the officer.

Subsequently, the CISF intercepted the passengers.

“During interrogation, the passengers said the documents had been provided to them by an agent, Ramesh Bhai. They came to Delhi by bus with him from Ahmedabad. They were assured of employment at Canada, and were told to pose as a couple,” said the officer.

Staff member in the dock

Officers further said the passengers had been issued boarding passes using the login ID of a staff member named Nitesh.

However, when the CISF checked the details, it was found that he was off duty.

“On scanning a CCTV footage, it was revealed that another staff, Arshad Ali, had used Nitesh’s password to generate boarding passes for the passengers. Both the passengers did not report at the check-in counter, and the boarding passes were handed over to them by Ali in a washroom,” said the officer.