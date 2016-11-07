Two Metro trains collide during trial run; none hurt

: In a freak accident, two Delhi Metro trains had a minor collision on Saturday. No one was injured in the incident as the trains, which were undergoing a trial, had no passengers on board.

The incident occurred at 3.45 p.m. at the Kalindi Kunj depot, which is on the under-construction Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden Line.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation spokesman Anuj Dayal said the collision was likely the result of one of the trains being moved inadvertently in the reverse direction by a Hyundi Rotem staff member. The other train was belonged to the new ‘driverless’ category and was stationary.

“The speed of the train was 2-3 kmph, minimising the impact of this sideway collision,” he said.

Both the trains come equipped with anti-collision technology and have been manufactured by Hyundai Rotem. “Prima facie, it appears to be negligence on the part of the Rotem staff. However, inquiry is being conducted by Rotem to look into this lapse,” he said.

Safety an issue

Mr. Dayal clarified that it would be wrong to assume that the ‘driverless’ trains, once operational, would not be reliable.

“Mainline train operations will be absolutely safe as there is no scope for any such collision due to the provision of Automatic Train Protection and Automatic Train Operation in the trains,” Mr. Dayal said.

“In this system, trains are run with automatic supervision, and brakes are immediately applied if there is any breach of authorised speed,” he said.