Two Africans arrestedwith cocaine worth ₹30 cr.

: In what they claimed was a major drug haul, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials arrested two African women with cocaine worth ₹30 crore at a hotel near the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Zambian national Thelma Mkandawire, 38, and 41-year-old Tanzanian Pamela D Kiritta.

“Four kilograms of cocaine, concealed in a suitcase cavity, was seized from the baggage of Thelma,” NCB Zonal Director (Delhi) Madho Singh said.

Officials said the NCB, based on a tip-off, had been tracking Mkandawire after she landed here from Sao Paulo (Brazil) via Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) and intercepted her when she checked into a hotel in Mahipalpur even as Kiritta came there to allegedly obtain the consignment she was carrying.

Criminal history

Both the women, the NCB said, had been arrested under provisions of the NDPS Act. Thelma was arrested in Pakistan in 2015 on charges of drug smuggling.