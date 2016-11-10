Tughlaqi farman: AAP

Criticising the decision to demonetise Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes, the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday termed the move as Tughlaqi farman (diktat).

AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the move would not help weed out black money and instead unleash “mayhem” on the masses.

“How are you going to curb black money when you are allowing people to have bigger currency notes for illegal transactions?” Mr. Singh said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal did not directly oppose the move, but made his disagreement clear. He re-tweeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s tweet demanding a roll back of the decision.