Delhi

Tughlaqi farman: AAP

Criticising the decision to demonetise Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes, the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday termed the move as Tughlaqi farman (diktat).

AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the move would not help weed out black money and instead unleash “mayhem” on the masses.

“How are you going to curb black money when you are allowing people to have bigger currency notes for illegal transactions?” Mr. Singh said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal did not directly oppose the move, but made his disagreement clear. He re-tweeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s tweet demanding a roll back of the decision.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 7, 2020 9:32:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/Tughlaqi-farman-AAP/article16441166.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY