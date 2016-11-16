Trucks to enter Delhi only after midnight: L-G

: As part of the measures to curb air pollution in the Capital, trucks coming from other States will not be allowed to enter the city before midnight till January 31 next year.
The orders were given Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung at a review meeting held on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by PWD Minister Satyendar Jain, Environment Minister Imran Hussain and others.
“The L-G has ordered the Transport Department to allow entry of trucks in Delhi only after midnight till January 31 to bring down the level of air pollution,” an official said. At present, trucks coming from other States are allowed to enter the city from 11 p.m.
Good news
At the meeting, the L-G was informed by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPPC) that it had recorded a one-third fall in PM 10 level and a one-fourth dip in PM 2.5 level last week.
“In view of loss of income to daily-wage labourers, the L-G has lifted the ban imposed on construction and demolition activities in the city. However, the ban on firecrackers and diesel generators sets will continue,” the L-G office said in a statement.
Violators beware
“The L-G has instructed to take action against violators of ban on firecrackers, particularly during the marriage season,” the statement added.
Mr. Jung also directed the Transport Department to submit a comprehensive proposal on impounded vehicles.
