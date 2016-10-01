Tribunal awards Rs.2.2 crore to accident victims’ family

A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) here has given a compensation of more than Rs. 2 crore to two brothers whose parents and sister had died in a road accident in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh in 2004.

Offending vehicle

Presiding Officer Anoop Kumar Mendiratta directed Oriental Insurance Company, with which the offending vehicle was insured, to pay a compensation of Rs.2,21,63,491 along with interest to Sandeep and Sumit Tomar, residents of Janakpuri in west Delhi, for the death of their 47-year-old father Satyabir Singh Tomar, proprietor of Tomar Construction Company.

“Considering the fact that negligence is to be assessed on the touchstone of preponderance of probability and a holistic view is to be taken, it has been established that the accident was caused due to rash and negligent driving of the vehicle by its driver,” the Presiding Officer said.

While granting the compensation, the Tribunal also noted that one of the brothers was forced to settle in India instead of continuing his education or job in Australia.

“It is implicit that at the tender age of 18 and 21 years the petitioners [the sons] hardly had any business experience to continue the business of contractorship carried on by the deceased [father],” the Tribunal said.

Head-on collision

A tanker coming from the opposite direction had had a head-on collision with the Toyota Qualis in which Satyabir Singh Tomar along with his wife, mother, daughter and one of the sons was travelling to Shamli from Muzaffarnagar. Tomar’s mother, wife, daughter and the Toyota Qualis’ driver had died on the the spot, while Tomar had succumbed to injuries in a hospital. Opposing the compensation plea, the tanker’s owner and driver claimed that the accident had happened as the Qualis was travelling at a high speed on the wrong side.

They also claimed that the compensation demanded by the petitioners was exorbitant and that the tanker driver had been falsely implicated in the case. But the court dismissed their pleas.

Compensation for the other victims was decided earlier.

