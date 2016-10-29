Delhi

Trials expanded on Magenta Line

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has extended trial runs on the upcoming Magenta Line between Janakpuri West and Botanical Garden. This corridor will also witness trials for the new driverless trains.

“With the beginning of trial runs on this section, trials are in progress on a 13.5-kilometre stretch from Botanical Garden till Kalkaji Mandir. Earlier in August, trial runs had been extended between Kalindi Kunj and Kalkaji Mandir stations of this corridor,” a DMRC spokesperson said.

The Magenta Line will be opened for public operations in phases, with the entire corridor expected to be opened by middle of next year.

Delhi Metro’s new driverless trains, which are UTO (Unattended Train Operations) enabled trains, will operate on this corridor. “The new trains, with extremely high levels of automation, will undergo rigorous trials between these stations to ensure that they are ready for operations,” the spokesperson added. Initially, human operators will run the trains.

This particular section from Botanical Garden till Kalkaji Mandir consists of nine elevated stations.

