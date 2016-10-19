Traffic sentinels rewarded

A Kargil War veteran’s crusade against traffic violations in the city was rewarded with a car. The veteran was the lucky winner of the Delhi Police’s Traffic Sentinel Scheme, launched earlier this year.

Colonel Biraj Sahay emerged the winner of the bumper prize, a Maruti Alto, through the draw of lots.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Aslam Khan collected the award on behalf of Colonel Sahay, who was not present at the function.

Talking about his decision to participate, Colonel Sahay said the sheer number of violations he spotted around himself made him do so.

The reward scheme involved an app, through which residents could keep tab on traffic violators and send videos or photographs, and the person who posted the maximum number of violations would be rewarded. Colonel Sahay said some violators would dislike him for having gotten them prosecuted, but he felt his actions had saved lives.

Posted as chief operations officer in the Poonch Sector during the war, Colonel Sahay took a voluntary retirement from the Army in 2008. His trusted lieutenants in his new battle against traffic violations were his daughters.

“To make sure that I did not violate any traffic law by clicking pictures on the go, my daughters and I would make sure they were taking the picture while I was driving and vice versa,” he said.

More than 7,000 persons have registered for the scheme so far and reported as many as 1,31,467 violations through the app.

During the prize distribution ceremony, Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Verma thanked the sentinels for their effort and positive contribution towards society. Stating that adherence to traffic rules was a matter of good habit, he emphasised that traffic sentinels could greatly help in reducing visible traffic offences like driving without helmet, triple riding, driving without seatbelt, etc.

“I request the traffic sentinels to motivate others, including their family members and friends, to join this scheme. This will have a cascading effect and will greatly contribute towards better road discipline and reducing the number of accidents,” said Mr. Verma.

Sandeep Goel, the Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic), gave a brief presentation on the Traffic Sentinel Scheme.