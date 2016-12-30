Traffic crawls as farmers block expressway

Commuters had a harrowing time on Wednesday as traffic came to a halt for few hours on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

Agitating farmers, who were demanding hiked compensation and developed plots against their acquired land, gathered on the expressway around noon. They blocked both the roads and service roads near Amity University. This led to a nearly five-km-long traffic jam on the 23.5-km Expressway.

Demands ignored

Munesh Pradhan, the headman of Sadarpur village, said around 500 farmers participated in the protest.

“The government has been ignoring our demands for increased compensation and development of villages for several years now. Many meetings took place in the past with the officials but in vain. The officers are only posted to host developers and the high-and-mighty. We blocked the road as we wanted the authority to meet our genuine demands. We could have done it earlier, but the thought of commuters suffering stopped us. We took this decision after losing all hope,” Mr Pradhan said. The traffic jam on Wednesday saw hundreds of vehicles stuck on both sides. Noida traffic inspector Dharmendra Yadav said the police diverted the traffic on the service lane and Sector 44 road.

Assurance of meeting

“Traffic coming from Greater Noida-Noida was diverted on the service lane near Jaypee Hospital. The road was cleared at 1.20 p.m. and smooth traffic flow resumed,” he added.

City Magistrate Noida Ramanuj Singh reached the spot to pacify the protesters. The farmers cleared off after Mr. Singh assured that he would facilitate their meeting with the Noida Authority officials on Friday.

The writer is a freelance journalist