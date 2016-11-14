Trade fair tickets to be available at Metro stations

: Entry tickets for the India International Trade Fair (IITF), which is set to be opened to the public from November 19, will be available at all Delhi Metro stations starting from November 14.

Entry ticket

The entry ticket for the fair is priced at Rs. 60 on weekdays for adults and Rs. 120 on weekends and holidays.

For business days, which will be from November 14 to 18, entry tickets are priced at Rs. 500 and will be available at 33 Delhi Metro stations.

These are Dilshad Garden, Shahdara, Inderlok, Rithala, Samaypur Badli, Jahangir Puri, Kashmere Gate, New Delhi, Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Saket, Huda City Centre, Noida City Centre, Botanical Garden, Pragati Maidan, Barakhamba, Karol Bagh, Kirti Nagar-3, Uttam Nagar (East), Dwarka Mor, Dwarka Sec-21, Vaishali, LaxmiNagar, Anand Vihar. Mundka, Peera Garhi, ITO, Mandi House -6, Lajpat Nagar, Govind Puri, Badarpur and Escorts Mujesar.

“IITF tickets for business, as well as general days can be bought from Customer Care Centres of Metro stations from 9.30 am to 5 pm on all days,” said the spokesperson.

Sale of tickets

“The sale of entry tickets may be closed earlier if required in the interest of public safety,” he said.

“In order to facilitate the public using Delhi Metro while going back from ongoing IITF at Pragati Maidan, the Delhi Metro will be exclusively operating 21 token/smart card counters from within the premises of IITF, Pragati Maidan near its Gate No. 10 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on all general days,” he said.