Trade Fair sees nearly 1 lakh visitors

: The 36th India International Trade Fair (IITF) saw nearly one lakh visitors on Saturday, the day it opened to the public. The scenes at the fair belied the fears of demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes affecting the turnout. The footfall remained high as sellers and customers switched to mobile and card payments.

While most of the exhibitors were provided card swipe machines, many accepted payments through Paytm or Mobikwik with all international halls being WiFi-enabled.

Seven mobile towers were also put up so that payments could be made through Internet using mobile data wherever WiFi was not available.

In a first, even the ticket counters at Pragati Maidan had swipe machines.

Many firsts

This was also the first time tickets were made available online. There was a sizeable crowd at the fair, with the food courts accepting evens smaller amounts in card payments.

After demonetisation created a cash crunch, 15 ATMs were set up inside and outside various halls and regular announcements were made to ensure buyers were aware of the same. However, most of the ATMs ran out of cash by 2 p.m.

“I need cash to shop from a stall which accepts only cash. But my friend is here only to withdraw money for daily needs as she never gets a chance at the ATM near her house,” said Pooja, who was standing in a queue at an ATM inside the hall.

IITF General Manager J Guna Sekaran said, “On Day 3 of the IITF, during the VIP movement, we realised that the exhibitors were worried about the cash crunch due to demonetisation. We then took special approval from the SBI Board for swipe machines for linking savings bank accounts of many exhibitors. We have put up 15 ATMs of different banks, of which five were mobile ATMs.”

“All international halls are WiFi-enabled. And for enabling people to use mobile data where there is no WiFi, we installed seven towers of different service providers at the last moment following the cash crisis,” said Mr. Guna Sekaran.

Sunita Gupta and her businessman husband R.K.Gupta from Vaishali had their hands full with shopping bags as they emerged from Hall No. 18, after visiting the exhibits from Afghanistan.

“We are paying through Paytm or through credit and debit cards. Almost all the exhibitors have swipe machines or Paytm facility.”

“All exhibitors who were worried are now happy. We hope everything will go well. The footfall today was comparable to that of last year despite the current crisis, due to which we reduced ticket prices to Rs. 100 for the weekends and made entry free for children below 12,” said Mr. Sekaran.

Foreign exhibitors are also being informed that they can get currency exchanged at the airport and that there was nothing to be worried about.

‘ Cash only’ stalls suffer

Shamlal Khatri at the stall of “juttis” at Punjab Pavillion rued how cash crunch had forced all of them to declare a sale with all items at Rs. 200 and accepted exact change.

“The sales have reduced to half as people don’t want to pay in cash and we have no mobile banking,” said Harvinder Singh at a stall of Phulkari dress material.

At the Delhi Pavillion, TJ's (Tihar Jail’s) stall manager Anjani Kumar also said sales were not even half of what it was last year as they accepted only cash. Buyer Komal Pant had to give up on many items she wanted due to shortage of cash.

Mixed response from international exhibitors

Many foreign participants said they felt they should not have participated this year.

“I won’t be able to meet my expenses this time. The sales are poor compared to the previous years. People don't have cash. I should not have come this time,” said Christina from South Africa, sitting by her stall of souvenirs.

The foreign exhibitors are not using swipe machines as many do not have saving accounts in India. Buying jewellery from “Turkish grand bazaar'', Asha said she had to pick and choose to spend her cash judiciously but the saleswoman was happy with the sales.