Toys, children’s books at police stations soon

: Colourful rooms with toys and children’s books could soon be seen in police stations in the Capital as part of efforts to put young victims, survivors and crime suspects at ease.

For this, the Delhi Police are collaborating with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and UNICEF, which will help them design a set of guidelines.

An entrance and exit separate from the police station, plain clothed policemen, mandatory deployment of women police personnel, toys, colourful rooms and cartoons are some of the suggestions being discussed.

Meeting held

A meeting in this regard was held with the Assistant Commissioner of Police-SJPU (Special Juvenile Police Unit) from all 13 districts, NCPCR officials and a UNICEF representative last week. “We have instructed all the districts to identify police stations where we can have a child-friendly corner. We will first set up a model police station and then replicate it in one police station in each of the districts,” said Inspector S.S. Malhan, Special Police Unit for Women and Children. The initiative is likely to be launched in February.

“In a case where a child has been badly treated, his or her first point of contact is the police. It is important, therefore, to sensitise the officers about what their response should be when a child comes to them,” said NCPCR Chairperson Stuti Kacker.—PTI