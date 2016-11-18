Top priority to women welfare: Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said the State had gone “beyond the Constitutional urge” to provide a 50 per cent reservation to women in elections to panchayats and urban local bodies.
“The Constitution says at least one third of the seats should be reserved for women (in Parliament and State legislatures), but we have gone beyond that and provided a 50-per cent reservation to women who form half of the population of the country,” he said while addressing a ‘Chetna Sabha’ here as part of the second leg of his ‘Nishchay Yatra’ The Constitution (108th) Amendment Bill to reserve one third of the seats in Parliament and State legislatures for women is still pending in Lok Sabha.
Stating that his government has, from the beginning, accorded “top priority” to women’s welfare, Mr. Kumar said initially, 35 per cent of the seats in police jobs was reserved for women.
‘Seven Resolves’
“Now, we have made a rule, as part of our ‘Seven Resolves’, to provide a 35per cent reservation to women in all the government jobs,” he said.-PTI
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor