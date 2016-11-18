Top priority to women welfare: Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said the State had gone “beyond the Constitutional urge” to provide a 50 per cent reservation to women in elections to panchayats and urban local bodies.

“The Constitution says at least one third of the seats should be reserved for women (in Parliament and State legislatures), but we have gone beyond that and provided a 50-per cent reservation to women who form half of the population of the country,” he said while addressing a ‘Chetna Sabha’ here as part of the second leg of his ‘Nishchay Yatra’ The Constitution (108th) Amendment Bill to reserve one third of the seats in Parliament and State legislatures for women is still pending in Lok Sabha.

Stating that his government has, from the beginning, accorded “top priority” to women’s welfare, Mr. Kumar said initially, 35 per cent of the seats in police jobs was reserved for women.

‘Seven Resolves’

“Now, we have made a rule, as part of our ‘Seven Resolves’, to provide a 35per cent reservation to women in all the government jobs,” he said.-PTI