Delhi

Tiwari addresses rally on mobile banking

: State BJP president Manoj Tiwari along with Union Minister of State for Finance Santosh Gangwar and MP Udit Raj addressed a rally at Kirari here on Thursday to spread awareness about mobile banking among artisans and hawkers.

Common man to benefit

Mr. Tiwari said common people would be the ultimate beneficiaries of the transformation of the economy from a cash-rich economy to a bank-oriented economy.

Opportunities cornered

The State BJP president said that in a cash dominated economy, the opportunities of development were cornered by those who had resources to buy the opportunities, be it by paying capitation fees in schools and colleges or by bribing development and programme-related officials.

