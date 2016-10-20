Thrown out of home, teenager forced to beg

: A 14-year-old boy was allegedly forced to beg for months after his mother asked him to leave home because of behavioural issues.

The teenager was recently rescued by officials of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) from a park near Lodhi Colony, where he had been staying. Since last week, he has been living at the Bal Kalyan Samiti in Lajpat Nagar.

His mother is an official with the Central government, and stays in Lodhi Road with two daughters from his now deceased stepfather.

When The Hindu tried to ask the mother about the episode, she refused to speak on the issue.

At mercy

As per his purported statement made before the CWC, the boy claimed that he was beaten by his family members and often locked up in a room if he misbehaved. His mother had separated from his father, her first husband. The boy claimed that he used to study at a private school in Ghaziabad but quit after a few years.

He was then transferred to another school in Lodhi Colony, but had dropped out after Class V. This was followed by enrolment in at least two other schools. He studied till Class VIII in one of these schools, after which he was dismissed by the authorities. He claimed that the school would often summon his parents over his misbehaviour.

The CWC report says that in April, the boy’s mother had applied for a day boarding academy in Noida, but he had failed to clear the entrance examination. The teenager claims that he had an argument with his mother after this and had left home. The complaint further mentions that he had gone to his friend’s house in Lodhi Colony, stayed there overnight and returned the next morning, but his mother had refused to allow him into the house.

It was finally in the first week of October that the boy contacted the child helpline using a friend’s mobile phone, after which he was rescued. The police, meanwhile, have registered a case.