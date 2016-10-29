Three-tier air treatment system to tackle air toxicity

In a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at combating air pollution in the Capital, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will establish a three-tier air treatment system comprising wind purification units, mist fountains and virtual chimneys at five major traffic intersections.

The system, which the government claims has the potential to reduce carbon monoxide and particulate emission by 40 to 60 per cent in a 20 to 30 metre radius during peak traffic hours, will initially be put up on a trial basis.

Public Works Department (PWD) and Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who also heads the recently-constituted Delhi Task Force against air pollution and solid waste management, said the AAP government, in collaboration with the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) and IIT (Bombay), will set up the entire system within 45 days.

Mr. Jain said that air purifiers will be installed at five major traffic intersections — Anand Vihar, ITO, Sarai Kale Khan, Kashmere Gate and IIT (Delhi) or AIIMS in addition to a mist fountain at one traffic intersection, which is yet to identified — as a pilot project to curb air pollution.

The announcement came in the wake of Mr. Jain’s meeting with NEERI Director Rakesh Kumar; IIT (Bombay) has also been engaged by NEERI for design and solutions. “With the mist fountain at one intersection we can bring down PM 2.5 and PM 10 in the air,” Mr. Jain told reporters.

The Minister said that air purifiers had been installed in Pune and had shown good results. The purifiers can be set up on the central verge of roads.

“Air treatment system will in place in one-and-a-half months. The system will help bring down air pollution in Delhi in winter months as pollution is at its peak in December and January,” said a senior government official.

Rajghat plant

In a related development, Mr. Jain, who also holds the power portfolio, announced that the Rajghat power plant, shut last year for being a major source of Delhi’s air pollution, will be converted into a waste-to-energy plant by 2017. “The proposed plant will have the capacity to process 4,000 MTD (Metric Tonnes Daily) of solid waste. Delhi produces around 10,000 MTD. The current processing capacity of waste in the city is around 5,000 MTD,” the Minister said.