Three killed in armed clash over gurdwara in Punjab

Three persons were killed and four injured on Wednesday in firing between two factions over the control of a gurdwara in a village in this district of Punjab, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident in Mallan village took place when one faction led by Makhan Singh went to gurdwara premises to take “possession” which was resisted by the other faction led by Naib Singh, the police said.

During the clash, members of both the factions fired several rounds at each other, the police said.

“Three persons were killed in the firing,” Muktsar SSP Gurpreet Singh Gill said, adding four others were injured.

The police said Makhan Singh had been performing ‘sewa’ at the gurdwara in village Mallan for the last many years.

However, another group led by Naib Singh allegedly took control over the gurdwara on Tuesday.

“Today, a group of over 100 people, led by Makhan Singh and local villagers went to gurdwara to regain control over the temple which led to bloody clash between both factions,” the police said.

Senior police officers visit spot

Senior police officials including the SSP visited the spot and the matter was being investigated. - PTI

During the clash, members of two factions fired several rounds at each other, the police said.