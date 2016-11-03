Delhi

Three feared drowned in Rohini river

Three persons, including a minor boy, were feared drowned after they were swept away by strong currents of the Rohini river in the district, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday in Purenderpur when Monu (18), Ram Sajan (15) and Sanjai Chaudhery (35), all residents of Kashi Ram Mahadewa village, were immersing idols of Goddess Laxmi at Amwa Ghat, they said.

Strong currents

They accidentally fell into the river and were swept away by the strong currents, the police said, adding a search operation was on. “They are feared drowned. We are yet to locate them,” a senior police official said. - PTI

