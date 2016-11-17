Three-day Sikh literary meet to begin in Pune from Friday

Vishwa Punjabi Sahitya Sammelan, a three-day international Sikh literary meet meant to showcase the Punjabi language, will be held at the Ganesh Kala Krida Kendra here from Friday.

Around 4,000 delegates are expected to attend the event, organised by the city-based organisation Sarhad and backed by the Punjabi Sahitya Akademi and other Sikh bodies across the world, said Sanjay Nahar, convenor of Sarhad.

Historical ties between Maharashtra and Punjab were reinforced on two occasions — first, in the 14th-Century when the Varkari poet-saint Namdev was reported to have spent a significant part of his latter life in Punjab. The Sikhs, who built a shrine for the saint at Ghuman, insist that he died there (about 1350 C.E.). The second occasion came in the 18th-Century when the last Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh, breathed his last in Nanded in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra.

“Besides events related to different languages and arts, the meet will also involve felicitation of distinguished personalities for their contribution in enriching Punjab, Punjabi language and Punjabi culture,” said Surjit Singh Khunger, an organising committee member.

Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar will chair the function, scheduled to be inaugurated by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.