Three-day Sikh literary meet to begin in Pune from Friday

Vishwa Punjabi Sahitya Sammelan, a three-day international Sikh literary meet meant to showcase the Punjabi language, will be held at the Ganesh Kala Krida Kendra here from Friday.
Around 4,000 delegates are expected to attend the event, organised by the city-based organisation Sarhad and backed by the Punjabi Sahitya Akademi and other Sikh bodies across the world, said Sanjay Nahar, convenor of Sarhad.
Historical ties between Maharashtra and Punjab were reinforced on two occasions — first, in the 14th-Century when the Varkari poet-saint Namdev was reported to have spent a significant part of his latter life in Punjab. The Sikhs, who built a shrine for the saint at Ghuman, insist that he died there (about 1350 C.E.). The second occasion came in the 18th-Century when the last Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh, breathed his last in Nanded in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra.
“Besides events related to different languages and arts, the meet will also involve felicitation of distinguished personalities for their contribution in enriching Punjab, Punjabi language and Punjabi culture,” said Surjit Singh Khunger, an organising committee member.
Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar will chair the function, scheduled to be inaugurated by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor