This Diwali, celebrate responsibly

Are you diabetic, have heart problems, or respiratory disorders, but want to enjoy the festive season? If yes, then take the doctor’s advice of being extra cautious this year.

With the air quality in Delhi already ‘poor’ in several places, making it difficult to breathe for those with respiratory disorders, doctors say staying healthy will require serious effort.

“A major reason behind the deteriorating air quality is an increase in the number of traffic jams and low wind speed, which settles pollution particles on the surface instead of blowing it away,” said Prof (Dr.) S K Chhabra, head of the Pulmonology Department at Primus Super Speciality Hospital.

Crackers can trigger

asthma attack

“Among the worst-hit this season are people suffering from asthma, bronchitis, and other respiratory ailments. Crackers are made of highly toxic heavy metals and can trigger an asthma attack. If you experience any discomfort or breathing issues, seek medical help immediately. Also, purchase firecrackers from registered manufacturers and ensure that you go through the instructions. Remember to wash your hands and feet afterwards as firework material can be toxic,” said Dr. Mrinal Sircar, head of Pulmonology Department and Critical Care at Fortis Hospital, Noida.

Also, doctors advice avoiding fireworks that require one to move to a safe distance before they explode. These include anars , rockets and chakris . Staying indoors, they say, will help you keep away from pollution.

“Smoke and pollution from firecrackers can be harmful for women, especially those who are pregnant as it can cause respiratory problems for both the mother and child,” said Dr. Shobha Gupta, Medical Director and IVF specialist at Mother’s Lap IVF Centre.

Your skin, too, will require extra care. Skin specialist Dr. Karuna Malhotra said: “Pollution and smoke can harm your skin. It is important that you wash your face after bursting crackers. If you experience itching or rashes drink a lot of cold water. Keep your nails short to keep the itching and allergy from spreading. Wash your hands before touching your eyes and use a spray mist for whenever your skin feels dry or dull.’’

People who are diabetics and counting the calories must remember that Indians are genetically prone to diabetes. Opting for fruit baskets and low-calorie sweets and snacks, instead of ghee-laden sweets, will be a good choice.

QUick tips

Light firecrackers responsibly, do not bend over a cracker

Wear slippers while lighting crackers

Allow children to burn crackers under adult supervision only

Wear cotton clothes and avoid synthetic material

Do not light crackers in crowded or confined spaces, under trees, inside parking lots

People suffering from asthma, bronchitis and other respiratory ailments should start taking precautions well in advance

Avoid highly-polluted areas, sudden temperature changes, and any source of allergy, which may include strong incense sticks or perfumed candles. Seek medical help if you experience any discomfort

Limit intake of sugar

Avoid sweets that use chemical preservatives. They can damage the kidneys and liver

Try to avoid sweets with ‘silver’ coating

Post Diwali, arrange to clear your surroundings of cracker leftovers, diyas, floral and paper decorations, and wax residue