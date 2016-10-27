Third FIR against Amanatullah Khan

In his third FIR in the last four months, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and some of his supporters were accused of criminal intimidation, wrongful restraint and voluntarily causing hurt.

“A counter-case has been registered against the complainant also, based on allegations raised by the MLA’s supporters,” said Romil Baaniya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south-east).

The MLA had been booked on two other occasions in recent months, once for allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman and another on the complaint of his relative who accused him of similar crimes. He is currently out on bail after being arrested in the case registered by his relative.

‘Hurry to file FIR’

‘The latest incident took place in south Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh on October 16. Police said it was an alleged scuffle between some of his men and people from the other group who are known to the MLA.

Speaking to The Hindu over phone, Mr. Amanatullah claimed that he was not even present at the spot where the alleged scuffle took place. “I was at my friend’s place in Jasola when this incident took place. I have CCTV footage of me entering and exiting the friend’s home,” he claimed.

He alleged that the police were in a hurry to add his name in the FIR.

“Both the parties had submitted written complaints at the local police station on the day of the incident itself. The police had nine days to investigate, but in the end, they have needlessly dragged me into the case,” he alleged.

The two FIRs were registered at Jamia Nagar police station on Tuesday after police completed their probe. Police sources said any decision on arresting the MLA or any other person named in either of the FIRs would be taken only after further probe.