Thief arrested with 7 kg silver

Two constables caught a robber fleeing with 7 kg silver and firing indiscriminately in the crowded Chandni Chowk area, the police said on Saturday. Hariom Khandelwal, a jeweller, was waiting for his son and nephew to bring the car when three men on a bike snatched his bag that held the silver last night, said a senior police officer.

They also fired three rounds at him, which he managed to avoid, the police said. “The accused has been identified as Sufian (28), who is a parole jumper and a resident of Muradabad,” said DCP (North) Madhur Verma. - PTI