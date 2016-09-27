The Hindu chess event to be held today, tomorrow

The Hindu Chess Championship, presented by Thyrocare, will be held at Bal Bharti School on Sir Gangaram Marg here on September 27 and 28.

The event for junior students of classes V to VIII and senior students of classes of IX to XII will be conducted under the aegis of the Delhi Chess Association.

Register on-the-spot

Indian Oil Limited is the associate sponsor while Bal Bharti School is the venue partner.

On-the-spot registrations will be accepted with an entry fee of Rs. 100/- per participant.

Students who have completed online registration should carry a print-out of the confirmatory email received from The Hindu, along with their school identity card, to be presented at the registration desk.

The tournament will be played according to the Swiss League basis under the latest FIDE rapid rules. All students will receive a certificate of participation while nine toppers will receive awards and merit certificates.

