The Blind School bazaar is back in town

With Diwali almost here and markets overflowing with people, the seven-day Blind School Diwali Bazaar is back.

The festival is on till October 27 at The Blind Relief Association near the Oberoi Hotel.

The bazaar includes approximately 250 stalls exhibiting art work, handicrafts and home decor products, making it a go-to spot for those looking to refurbish their homes.

The Blind Relief Association stall, set up in the heart of the bazaar, has on offer a variety of hand-crafted paper products, stationary and candles made by the visually-impaired workers of the NGO. It is a good idea to head here if you have been looking for hand-made diaries, gift-wrapping sheets, hand-crafted carry bags and wall hangings.

A special attraction this year is ‘The Inside Out’, a textural and aural experiential presentation created with contribution from artisans and trainees of the Blind Relief Association. The presentation offers an experience similar to what a visually-impaired person experiences in his/her life.

A must-visit for people is the foot massage corner where visually-impaired masseurs will pamper visitors. One of the masseurs here said, “The relaxation massage stall remains open till 8 p.m. every day. We take turns to give de-stressing massages.”

There is also a food court serving a variety of vegetarian cuisines ranging from Indian to Continental.

Also, famous restaurant chains have set up shop here, ensuring everyone has something to pick.

In addition, a free parking area has been arranged near the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Metro Station, and a shuttle service been introduced between the parking area and the venue.

The Blind Relief Association was established in 1944 with a vision to empower the visually-impaired people by imparting quality school education and conducting training programmes. The association also offers help in finding them employment.

(The writer is an intern with The Hindu)

