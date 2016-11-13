Temporary dip in Modi’s Twitter followers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter followers dipped temporarily by over three lakh after he announced withdrawal of old Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes.

The official Twitter handle of the Prime Minister subsequently added over four lakh followers, thus making up for the loss.

According to Twitter analytics platform Twitter Counter, Mr. Modi (@narendramodi) is one of the most popular politicians on Twitter. He had 24,120,043 followers on Tuesday, the day he announced that Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes will cease to be legal.

The number of followers decreased by 3,13,312 on Wednesday, reducing his followers to 23,806,731, as per the data available on Twitter Counter.

However, his Twitter handle added 4,30,128 followers on Thursday, taking the follower base to 24,236,859.

The Prime Minister is the most followed Indian on the micro-blogging site.

Active on Twitter since 2009, Mr. Modi is also the second-most followed politician in the world, right after United States President Barack Obama (@barackobama), according to Twitter. — PTI