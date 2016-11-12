Temporary dip in Modi’s Twitter followers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter followers dipped temporarily by over three lakh after he announced withdrawal of old Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes.
The official Twitter handle of the Prime Minister subsequently added over four lakh followers, thus making up for the loss.
According to Twitter analytics platform Twitter Counter, Mr. Modi (@narendramodi) is one of the most popular politicians on Twitter. He had 24,120,043 followers on Tuesday, the day he announced that Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes will cease to be legal.
The number of followers decreased by 3,13,312 on Wednesday, reducing his followers to 23,806,731, as per the data available on Twitter Counter.
However, his Twitter handle added 4,30,128 followers on Thursday, taking the follower base to 24,236,859.
The Prime Minister is the most followed Indian on the micro-blogging site.
Active on Twitter since 2009, Mr. Modi is also the second-most followed politician in the world, right after United States President Barack Obama (@barackobama), according to Twitter. — PTI
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor