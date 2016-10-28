Delhi

Teen stabbed outside Metro station

: A 17-year-old was allegedly stabbed in the back by unidentified youths outside the Vishwavidyalaya metro station on Thursday.



The incident happened around 2.30 p.m. when the victim and some of his classmates were walking on the road next to the metro station.

All of a sudden, some youths attacked the victim. Even as the assailants fled after the attack, the boy’s friends raised an alarm. This drew out some CISF personnel from the metro station. The officers chased the assailants, who still managed to escape.

The teenager was rushed to the hospital, where his condition is said to be out of danger, said the police.

The victim’s family is yet to approach the police to file a complaint. The police suspect personal enmity behind the assault.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 9:33:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/Teen-stabbed-outside-Metro-station/article16083903.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY