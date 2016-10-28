Teen stabbed outside Metro station

: A 17-year-old was allegedly stabbed in the back by unidentified youths outside the Vishwavidyalaya metro station on Thursday.

The incident happened around 2.30 p.m. when the victim and some of his classmates were walking on the road next to the metro station.

All of a sudden, some youths attacked the victim. Even as the assailants fled after the attack, the boy’s friends raised an alarm. This drew out some CISF personnel from the metro station. The officers chased the assailants, who still managed to escape.

The teenager was rushed to the hospital, where his condition is said to be out of danger, said the police.

The victim’s family is yet to approach the police to file a complaint. The police suspect personal enmity behind the assault.