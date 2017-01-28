Teen drowns in canal

A teenager is presumed dead after falling into the Munak Canal near Khera Kalan on Saturday, while another man whose motorcycle was found parked nearby remained missing.

According to North Delhi District Magistrate Amit Satija, 18-year-old Hanimesh, a resident of Naya Bans in Noida, and 19-year-old Sumit, who lives in Holambi Kalan in north-west Delhi, were riding a scooter along the canal early morning.

Another man missing

Due to the fog they missed a turn and fell into the canal around 7 a.m. While Sumit was rescued by passersby and the scooter recovered, Hanimesh remained missing all day. Another man, Niraj, a resident of Nihal Vihar, is also missing, while his motorcycle was found near the canal.

“Despite a massive search by a team of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority using two boats of the Boat Club and personnel of the National Disaster Response Force, the missing persons could not be found,” said Mr. Satija.

Rescue op to resume

He said the rescue operation had been called off on Saturday evening and would resume at 6 a.m. on Sunday.

He added that the Haryana Irrigation Department had been asked to stop the flow of water in the carrier-lined channel to make things easier for rescuers on Sunday.