Team formed to probe matter

: The collapse of a portion of a building in Connaught Place’s C-Block on Thursday prompted the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to set up a team to inquire into the incident.

The team, comprising an expert from IIT-Delhi, a representative of the Central Public Works Department, the NDMC’s Chief Engineer, Chief Architect and the Director of the Enforcement-Building Regulation Department, will not only inquire into what happened on Thursday, but also suggest preventive measures.

Cause of collapse

According to senior officials of the NDMC, the preliminary report of the inquiry found that there had not been any new or ongoing construction activity at the site.

The expert found that the ageing structure coupled with additional load on the roof could have been the cause of the collapse.

Looking at other buildings next to the site that had mobile towers and diesel generator sets installed on the roofs, a senior NDMC official said the structure could not take the extra weight. The official added that the NDMC would be asking all building owners in Connaught Place to submit certificates of structural safety, after having experts to verify the same.