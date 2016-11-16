Tea-seller accepts e-wallet payments

In view of the Centre’s decision to demonetise Rs.1,000 and Rs.500 notes, a 43-year-old tea-seller has started accepting payments through e-wallet to tackle the change crunch.
To ensure that his customers can peacefully have a cuppa, Laxman Kachi has started using an e-wallet service since the past couple of days.
“I have been running my tea stall in old Sangavi area for six years. However, in wake of the demonetisation, customers were finding it difficult to give
change for their cup of tea,” Mr. Kachi said.
“However, two days back, one of my customer told me about an e-wallet service and advised me on its usage. He helped me to download the app and later helped me to register as a merchant,” said Mr. Kachi.
He said the switch to digital platform has helped him as majority of customers who are tech-savvy, are now paying him easily through the e-wallet service.
“In last two days, I have been able to receive Rs.600 to Rs.700 through the e-wallet service,” the tea-seller said.
— PTI
