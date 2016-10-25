Task force holds first meeting on pollution, garbage

The Public Works Department (PWD) and Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday presided over the first meeting of an inter-ministerial task force constituted to tackle air pollution and solid waste management issues in the Capital.

Set up as per directions of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last week, the task force has finalised its agenda for implementation of a concrete action plan to tackle the problems in the coming days.

Sources privy to the proceedings of the meeting said two “mega presentations” were given on long and short-term technical solutions to prevent fires at landfill sites and improve ambient air quality of the Capital.

Some of the proposed solutions include large-scale use of air filters, shortening the height of garbage at landfills sites and segregation-based waste management to pre-empt fires

The presentations were given by a dedicated team of researchers roped in by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government especially for the purpose. Fires at landfill sites had been identified as a major source of air pollution during the second odd-even drive in April this year.

“Comprehensive short, medium and long-term solutions to tackle air pollution and solid waste management were deliberated upon and their feasibility will be discussed by Mr. Jain with the agencies concerned – especially the MCDs – on Wednesday,” said a senior government official.

An official said that the Delhi government departments are likely to offer assistance to the civic bodies in regard to waste management and segregation as there were apprehensions about “their technical capabilities”.

The decentralisation of waste management, “low-cost and effective ideas” to tackle air pollution and “curing the burgeoning problem of the landfill sites in Delhi”, according to the official, also came up.

More such deliberation sessions are scheduled over the coming days and the task force will submit its detailed recommendations in to the Supreme Court, added the official.

