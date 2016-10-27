Take care of your furry friends

Diwali is a great time to celebrate, but for your pets it can be a nightmare. All the light and noise can frighten them and leave them trembling and nervous.

Firecrackers cause thousands of animals to suffer burns each year. Animal shelters, in fact, report a dramatic increase in the number of pets lost during this season. “The noise from crackers can be stressful for our pets,” says N. G Jayasimha, managing director of Humane Society International/India. “It’s best to choose small crackers and ensure a safe Diwali for our furry friends at home and in our neighbourhoods.”

The group has issued tips to ensure that animals stay safe. Among these are keeping the pets indoors. Animals have a heightened sense of hearing, which is why the loud noise can lead to them to flee. In such cases, being in a familiar place will help keep them at ease.

Keep pets indoors

“Keep all doors and windows closed, and draw the curtains to reduce the noise. Ensure your pets have enough food and water. If possible, try not to leave them alone. Also, store firecrackers safely and out of reach of pets. Do not leave them exposed,’’ added Jayasimha.

It is best to use lights, lamps and diyas that are environment-friendly, besides refraining from bursting crackers near an animal shelter or zoo. It is always advisable to take your pet out for a walk before the celebrations begin. However, try not to take them where people may be lighting crackers.

“Consult a veterinarian if your pet is prone to anxiety or distress. Check their availability in case of an emergency. If you feed stray animals around your neighbourhood, ensure they are wearing tags labelled with their names and your phone numbers. In case they run away, people who find them will be able to contact you,” noted the group.

It is also important to keep a first-aid kit handy. Have a bucket of water ready to be used in case of an emergency. Ensure your pets, even if they are indoors, are wearing collars and identification tags.

“Keep ready contact information for local municipal corporations and surrounding shelters. Approach them immediately in cases of lost pets. If you find a lost pet, either take it to the address mentioned on the tag, or a local animal shelter,” said the group.