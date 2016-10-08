Swati Singh to head BJP’s U.P. women’s wing

: Swati Singh, wife of the expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Daya Shankar Singh, who had used the analogy of prostitution while targeting the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, was on Friday nominated as the head of the BJP’s Uttar Pradesh women’s wing.

Ms. Singh, a former lecturer at Lucknow University, had shot into limelight after the BSP leaders protesting the derogatory remarks made against their chief were accused of using sexist references for Mr. Daya Shankar’s wife and minor daughter. The BJP was then seen promoting Ms. Singh’s case in a bid to neutralise criticism over Mr. Singh’s remarks on Ms. Mayawati, which at that time injected fresh blood into the BSP’s core Dalit cadre.

The tussle also led to the polarisation of sentiments along caste lines, with Dalits backing their leader Mayawati while the BJP used Ms. Singh to appease and consolidate the upper castes, especially the Thakurs.

Morcha heads chosen

Vijay Bahadur Pathak, BJP State general secretary, dismissed the idea that the party was trying to cash in on the incident by promoting Ms. Singh. “What does Swati Singh have to do with it? The issues are separate. She is an active woman and her mandate is to increase work in the mahila morcha ,” Mr. Pathak told The Hindu . Over the past few months, Ms. Singh was seen to have increased visibility in media and there was speculation that she would get a ticket in the upcoming elections.

Keshav Prasad Maurya, State BJP president, also announced the names of other morcha heads in U.P. Member of Parliament (MP) from Mohanlalganj and Dalit leader Kaushal Kishore is the new Scheduled Caste morcha U.P. chief, while MP from Robertsganj Chote Lal Kharwar will head the Scheduled Tribes morcha . Mr. Kishore is a Pasi, the second largest Dalit community in U.P., which the BJP wants to tap in to to neutralise the stranglehold of the BSP over the Jatav community. The BJP’s U.P. minority wing president Haider Abbas Chand was chosen from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency, Varanasi.

Accusations on all sides

In June, freshly anointed as the BJP State vice-president, Mr. Singh, while speaking in Mau, invoked the analogy of prostitution while accusing Ms. Mayawati of auctioning party tickets to the highest bidder. He later apologised for his remarks, which drew heavy condemnation from all quarters, and the party had to expel him for six years. A case was lodged against him under various clauses, including the stringent SC/ST Act, after which he was on the run for many days. The police then nabbed Mr. Singh in July and he is currently out on bail, even as speculation that he could make a return to the party before the Assembly elections is rife.

Ms. Mayawati and three of her key lieutenants were also booked by the police during that episode, after Ms. Singh complained that the BSP workers had used highly derogatory language against the female members of her family and herself during a protest. The BSP leaders were accused of criminal conspiracy, intimidation, promoting enmity, and outraging the modesty of a woman.