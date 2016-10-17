Delhi

Survey of sick units undergoing in Haryana



A survey of sick industrial units in Haryana is being conducted to identify possibilities for their revival, State Industries and Commerce Minister Vipul Goel said today.

The Minister was speaking at a function organised on the occasion of Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti at Gurgaon today, an official release said.

He said with a view to encourage micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), the state government was considering a scheme to provide panchayati land on lease to such units on long-term basis. - PTI

