Sukhbir attacks Amarinder for ‘maintaining silence’ over tenure

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on State Congress chief Amarinder Singh, asking whether the latter was feeling “ashamed” to talk about his tenure in the State by maintaining a “complete silence” about it.

Hitting out at the former Congress Chief Minister, who has launched an aggressive campaign ahead of the polls where he often targets the Akalis, Mr. Sukhbir said: “I am seeing that in his campaign, Capt. Amarinder not even once mentioned about his five years tenure. Is he ashamed of his five years rule. I challenge him to mention just five things or achievements which he has done.”

“Whenever we (Akalis) fight elections, we talk about our works, the development we have undertaken,” Mr. Sukhbir claimed.

Taking a dig at the PPCC chief over his statement that he will be fighting his last elections in 2017, Mr. Sukhbir, who is also SAD president, said: “I want to say one thing, a person who says he is going to fight the last elections of his life, people should never vote for him. It means that he just wants to grab power before retiring.”

When reminded that even Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal had reportedly said during the last Assembly polls that it will be his last election, Mr. Sukhbir, who was interacting with reporters here, quipped, “but he (Parkash) is fighting again.”

“Badal Sahib is an institution”

He then quickly added, “Badal Sahib is an institution, there are few parallels to people like him. I am not saying this because I am his son. Nobody can match his acumen and energy levels. Even I can’t match his energy levels.”

The Deputy Chief Minister also targetted Amarinder’s “Kisan Yatra” roadshow.

“Actually, he (Amarinder) is feeling very frustrated. He has started Kisan Yatra. From Chandigarh he went to Bhagapurana, but he did not meet any farmer along the way, he did not go to any field, after that he went to Kotkapura in Faridkot. From there he gave a lecture and went straight to Ludhiana. Is this Kisan Yatra,” he said.

“Let me clear you one thing, Amarinder knows nothing about farming. He never had any field, he never did any farming. Ask him where his field is and when was the last time he went there to tend to his crops,” Mr. Sukhbir said.

“Now, they (Congress) have started to spread another lies telling farmers they will waive their debts (if they come to power in Punjab). Why don’t they begin from Himachal Pradesh where they are in power. They have a government in Karnataka, where maximum number of suicides are taking place, let them do it there (waive farmers’ debts),” he said.

Mr. Sukhbir alleged, “What did Capt Sahib (Amarinder) do for the farmers during his tenure. You know what, he has collected a group of liars, it is not a Kisan Yatra, but a ‘Jhoot Yatra”. - PTI