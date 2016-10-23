Delhi

Subways at unmanned rail crossings

To prevent train accidents, Low or Limited Height Subways will be set up at unmanned rail crossings under Ferozepur division, a railway official said here on Saturday.

“The unmanned crossings will either be manned, removed or Low/Limited Height Subways (LHS) will be set up to prevent accidents,” Divisional Railway Manager (Ferozepur division) Anuj Prakash said.

He said the work on this project will be completed within three years.

Claiming that LHS projects had already been initiated on certain railway sections, Mr Prakash said that there were 612 such unmanned crossings in the region, the highest in the northern sector.

Some of these had already been provided LHS, he claimed.

Meanwhile, a deputation of industrialists and other citizens, led by activist SP Sethi, submitted DRM a memorandum, demanding stoppage of Malwa Express, Swaraj Express, Chandigarh-Amritsar Superfast and Jammu Rajdhani at Phagwara for the benefit of industrialists, NRIs and other passengers of Doaba region.

- PTI

