Submit report on drains joining Ganga by Nov 7: NGT to panel

A committee, set up by the National Green Tribunal to collect information on drains joining Ganga between Haridwar and Unnao, was today directed by the green panel to submit its report by November 7.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar asked the committee, comprising Member Secretary of Central Pollution Control Board, Chief Engineer of UP Jal Nigam, senior most chief environmental officer of UP Pollution Control Board and representative from the Ministry of Water Resources, to submit its report giving details of drains joining Ganga from the stretch Haridwar to Unnao and the quantum and quality of waste being released into the river.

The matter is listed for next hearing on November 15.

Work division

The green panel has divided the work of cleaning the river in different segments -- Gomukh to Haridwar (Phase-I), Haridwar to Unnao (termed as segment B of Phase-I), Unnao to border of Uttar Pradesh, border of Uttar Pradesh to border of Jharkhand and border of Jharkhand to Bay of Bengal.

The tribunal had earlier said ill-planning and unscientific approach by the authorities has to led to the chaotic condition faced by the Ganga.

The tribunal had also rapped UP government for wasting crores of rupees of public money on Ganga rejuvenation and restrained it from spending on any major project except maintenance work on the stretch from Haridwar to Kanpur.