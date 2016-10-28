Students write to V-C after furore over play

: In a new twist to the controversy over enactment of a play based on Mahasweta Devi’s short story “Draupadi”, at the Central University of Haryana in Mahendergarh, the Students’ Council of the university has now come out in support of the beleaguered teachers expressing concern over the encroachment of “academic freedom” and “infringement of creative ideas and spaces” within the institution.

Though the two teachers at the centre of the controversy have received support from several organisations outside the university, the students’ council’s letter to the Vice-Chancellor of the university is the first voice of dissent from inside the institute over the handling of the issue by the authorities.

Referring to the controversy, the letter reads: “This controversy has subverted the very notion of what a university is supposed to be and how it must function. The functioning of the university cannot be controlled by the frenzy of the media and the general masses. The university must pay heed to reason and not succumb to the illogical and unreasonable voices of dissent that keep resonating outside the walls of the university.”

Organised by the English and Foreign Languages Department of the Central University of Haryana in Mahendergarh on September 21 as a tribute to Mahasweta Devi, the play tells the story of Dopdi Mejhen, a tribal woman “encountered” by State Special Forces. Even as the play was being enacted, some university students reportedly informed social activist Kailash Pali, saying that the soldiers were being shown committing gang-rape and other atrocities.

Parties protest

The matter snowballed into a controversy, with activists of several organisations, including the ABVP and local politicians staging a protest and sit-in outside the university gate seeking action against those part of the play for allegedly showing soldiers in poor light.

Expressing dissent against the “unprecedented encroachment of academic and creative ideas”, the Students’ Council, comprising 40-odd students, said that the students were fearful that the light of knowledge was being snuffed due to some vested interests. “The rights of students as citizens of this great nation are at stake,” said the letter, demanding that “the management take cognisance of the situation and our concern for the academic freedom within our campus”.

Meanwhile the protesters continued to stage dharna outside the university, seeking action against the teachers involved in the staging of the play. CUH Registrar, Ram Dutt, told The Hindu that the committee set up to inquire into the matter had met for two consecutive days on October 24 and 25 and the report was expected soon.

“It will then be tabled before the executive committee to decide on the course of action against the teachers,” said Mr. Dutt.

Some university teachers, raised doubts over the abrupt replacement of committee chairman Prof Bhim Singh Dhaiya. “Rumours are rife that the committee under his chairmanship was expected to present a report favouring the two teachers and was thus replaced,” said a teacher, on the condition of anonymity.