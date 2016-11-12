Students write to PM, demand ‘clean air day’

Students of Delhi Public School in Sushant Lok here have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to declare a national ‘Clean Air Day’ and take concrete measures to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR.
Writing on postcards, the students suggested several ideas such as planting more trees, banning crackers on Diwali, curbing crop burning, introducing the odd-even scheme in Gurugram, promoting the use of bicycles, stricter checks on industries, and use of clean fuels for vehicles.
In her letter to the PM, Class X student Pearl said: “Please don’t allow our future to go up in smoke. We need to observe a national Clean Air Day each year.”
Another student Ashreya Singh said: “I suffer from asthma and have breathing problems. I wear a mask, which is very cumbersome. Please take strict measures so that children like me can lead normal lives.”
Principal Sunita Nagpal said: “According to the UNICEF, air pollution causes the death of around 6,00,000 children under five years of age every year in the world. It has emerged as a prominent danger to children’s health in India as well. These letters to PM Modi not only show the angst of students, but also highlight their hope and confidence in making a difference.”
Please don’t allow our future to go up in smoke. We need to observe a national Clean Air Day each year
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor