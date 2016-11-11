Delhi

Students write to PM Modi, demand ‘clean air day’

Students of Delhi Public School in Sushant Lok here have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to declare a national ‘Clean Air Day’ and take concrete measures to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

Writing on postcards, the students suggested several ideas such as planting more trees, banning crackers on Diwali, curbing crop burning, introducing the odd-even scheme in Gurugram, promoting the use of bicycles, stricter checks on industries, and use of clean fuels for vehicles.

In her letter to the PM, Class X student Pearl said: “Please don’t allow our future to go up in smoke. We need to observe a national Clean Air Day each year.”

Another student Ashreya Singh said: “I suffer from asthma and have breathing problems. I wear a mask, which is very cumbersome. Please take strict measures so that children like me can lead normal lives.”

